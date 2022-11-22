ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

International Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMbD0_0jJkcOQb00
  • Arts programming: “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”
  • Best performance by an actor: Dougray Scott, “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”
  • Best performance by an actress: Lou de Laâge, “Le Bal Des Folles (The Mad Women’s Ball)”
  • Comedy: “Sex Education,” Season 3
  • Documentary: “Enfants de Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre (Iraq’s Lost Generation)”
  • Drama series: “Vigil”
  • Kids, animation: “Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas”
  • Kids, factual and entertainment: “My Better World”
  • Kids, live action: “Kabami”
  • Non-English language U.S. primetime program: “Buscando a Frida”
  • Nonscripted entertainment: “Love on the Spectrum,” Season 2
  • Short-form series: “Rūrangi”
  • Sports documentary: “Queen of Speed”
  • Telenovela: “Yeonmo (The King’s Affection)”
  • TV movie/miniseries: “Help”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after...
GoldDerby

Thanksgiving box office recap: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues its reign in 3rd weekend

Thanksgiving is all about family, but that doesn’t mean that this year’s Disney family-friendly animated movie “Strange World” was ever going to beat Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In fact, it was always slated for second place, but it still didn’t do nearly as well as other Disney movies have done over the extended holiday. Read on for our Thanksgiving box office recap. In fact, it wasn’t even close between the two movies, as “Wakanda Forever” took first place with $45.9 million over its third weekend, down 32% from last weekend. When you add in the $18 million it made...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy