International Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman.
Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support.
“I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after...
Thanksgiving is all about family, but that doesn’t mean that this year’s Disney family-friendly animated movie “Strange World” was ever going to beat Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In fact, it was always slated for second place, but it still didn’t do nearly as well as other Disney movies have done over the extended holiday. Read on for our Thanksgiving box office recap.
In fact, it wasn’t even close between the two movies, as “Wakanda Forever” took first place with $45.9 million over its third weekend, down 32% from last weekend. When you add in the $18 million it made...
Comments / 0