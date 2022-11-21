ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze

Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
Best Places to Get Your Christmas Tree in the Shreveport Area

We are just over a month away from Christmas and many folks are already gearing up to get the home ready for the holidays. For many families, getting a live Christmas tree is a tradition. And in northwest Louisiana, you have several great options to find a tree. You can go out with the family and cut your own, or you can pick up one that's already cut and trimmed and ready to go in your home.
Pumpkin or Sweet Potato? What Pie Reigns Supreme in Shreveport?

One of the most insane conversations took place after a friend of mine and I were watching a stand-up comedy. The comedian who many of us know and love Gary Owens covered Thanksgiving with his wife’s family. Gary Owens, a white man, often poked fun at his interracial marriage. Owens never sees anything as out of bounds and we love him for it. He talked about shocking all of his wife's family by asking for a slice of pumpkin pie. You have to watch the hilarious clip below.
Yummy Fall Menu Items We Need to Try Around Shreveport

There is One Thing We are Not in Short Supply of in Shreveport-Bossier and That Is Original Delicious Dishes. Although I get stuck with the same 5 restaurants that I rotate through there are times when a restaurant will post a picture that grabs my attention. We have too many...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive

It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
Could 154 Near Lake Bistineau Be Reopened By Christmas?

On September 12 when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began the bridge replacement project on LA 154 just east of the Lake Bistineau Dam, they told us it would be a lengthy process and to expect closure of a long stretch of this highly traveled road for months, extending into 2023.
2 Huge Stars From 90’s Country In One Shreveport Concert

Just when you might have thought Shreveport/Bossier's country concert calendar couldn't look any better in 2023, two of the biggest names in 90's country announce they're coming too!. Billing the night as "One Night, Two Icons", country fans are in for an incredible treat!. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Koe Wetzel is Coming Back to Bossier for an Epic Friday Night Show

Koe Wetzel Fans Can't Get Enough of Their Favorite Freak. Koe Wetzel just headlined a massive festival with Nelly in Tyler, Texas that was one for the books. Fans from all over Shreveport-Bossier flocked to Tyler to see Koe. According to Tyler Morning Telegraph, "approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival." Now we are pumped that Koe Wetzel is coming back and he's bringing The Steel Woods.
