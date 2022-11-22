Read full article on original website
Medical Minute: Tryptophan
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses “Tryptophan”, the amino acid that contributes to our feeling sleepy after the big Thanksgiving meal, but is also key to many other body functions.
GPB evening headlines for November 24, 2022
Food distribution sites across Georgia served up Thanksgiving meals to those in need today. The National Park Service is asking the public to weigh in on a new management for Cumberland Island National Seashore. Clinical trials throughout Georgia are testing new ways to prevent, detect, diagnose and treat testicular cancer.
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Reclaiming food this Thanksgiving season — by not throwing it away
LISTEN: Several nonprofits are working to tackle hunger by redistributing nutritious food from restaurants and other venues to those in need. GPB's Leah Fleming talks to one group about it. —— According to the United Nations, one-third of the world's food is wasted. In the U.S., that's about 40% of...
Political Rewind: CEO of the Carter Center reflects; Saturday voting case goes to Ga. Supreme Court
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Paige Alexander, @P_AlexanderCEO, CEO, The Carter Center. 1. Paige Alexander, the CEO of The Carter Center, spoke about ensuring election integrity in Georgia and the U.S. The Carter Center celebrated a 40-year legacy of ensuring democracy and humanitarian aide around the world.
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, under a Wednesday ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court issued a unanimous, one-sentence ruling declining to review or stay a ruling...
The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with LAist Studios Science Reporter Jacob Margolis about his exploration of wildfires in his new podcast, The Big Burn. These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that.
A small town ballfield took years to repair after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona came.
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — It had been almost exactly five years since Hurricane Maria tore across Puerto Rico, destroying the baseball diamond a short walk from Carlos Rodríguez Malavé's house. But by this summer, the ballpark's restoration was finally complete. The infield dirt was freshly graded, a...
Georgia food pantry works to meet high demand for Thanksgiving staples
—— The line of cars waiting outside Jericho Road Ministry stretches four blocks. From the cars that pull up, volunteer Timmi Jackson collects registration forms from each person who wants a box of Thanksgiving food. Jericho Road Ministry hosts food distributions once a month with donations from the Middle...
More visitors on Cumberland Island? Park officials want your input
National Park Service officials want to change how many people can visit Georgia’s Cumberland Island National Seashore. The agency is asking the public to weigh in on a new island-wide management plan. Right now, there’s a hard limit of 300 people allowed each day onto the federally protected island...
