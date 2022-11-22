ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Medical Minute: Tryptophan

Medical Minute: Tryptophan

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses “Tryptophan”, the amino acid that contributes to our feeling sleepy after the big Thanksgiving meal, but is also key to many other body functions.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: CEO of the Carter Center reflects; Saturday voting case goes to Ga. Supreme Court

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Paige Alexander, @P_AlexanderCEO, CEO, The Carter Center. 1. Paige Alexander, the CEO of The Carter Center, spoke about ensuring election integrity in Georgia and the U.S. The Carter Center celebrated a 40-year legacy of ensuring democracy and humanitarian aide around the world.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with LAist Studios Science Reporter Jacob Margolis about his exploration of wildfires in his new podcast, The Big Burn. These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that.
CALIFORNIA STATE




