How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress

Georgia's highest court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while they consider...
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, under a Wednesday ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court issued a unanimous, one-sentence ruling declining to review or stay a ruling...
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings
LISTEN: Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings from the civil rights era. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On a May night in 1949, Caleb Hill Jr. was pulled from the Wilkinson County jail and shot by a lynch mob. Two white men...
The Poorest City In Every State
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Doctors who want to defy abortion laws say it's too risky
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 13 states have banned abortion except in the case of a medical emergency or serious health risk for the pregnant patient. But deciding what cases qualify for a medical exception can be a difficult judgement call for doctors. News reports and court affidavits have...
What we know (and don't know) about how abortion affected the midterms
Ahead of the midterms, pollsters and strategists and — yes, journalists — were obsessed with voters' top issues. In poll after poll, including polling at NPR, voters reported inflation to be the most important issue. Despite this, a lot of people do not vote with a single issue top-of-mind, and that makes it hard to know how much abortion swayed the midterms.
