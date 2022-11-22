ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage

 2 days ago

A truck crash in North Bergen on Monday caused a ripple of unfortunate events.

At around 9:45 p.m., officials say the tractor trailer hit a pole, taking down power lines and subsequently closing Route 1 and 9.

The downed power lines set the rig nearby on fire. About 53 local residents lost power.

Officials say the truck also crashed into the side of a vacant home. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

