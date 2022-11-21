Anderson Aldrich, charged with killing five and injuring 18 in Colorado Springs last Saturday, and their mom allegedly flung racial epithets at fellow Frontier Airlines passengers—one of whom pursued the future shooter through the airport and caught a bitter exchange of words on camera. Denver Fox affiliate KDVR interviewed a woman who recalled that Aldrich's mother used an anti-Hispanic slur against her, and Aldrich made an anti-Black slur to another passenger while they deboarded a July flight. The woman then chased the pair with her phone recording, capturing Aldrich threatening “you keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.”Read it at KDVR

