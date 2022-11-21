Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a...
Club Q survivor Isaiah Aponte recalls terrifying night, shares recovery story
Isaiah Aponte, a U.S. Air Force Veteran is among the injured victims in the Club Q shooting. Aponte was out enjoying a fun night with his friend when he saw the gunman walk in.
actionnews5.com
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate
If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces
While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star. Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack. The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a...
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
Club Q victim Ashley Pogue leaves behind a 'devastated' 11-year-old daughter and husband, her sister says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ashley Pogue capped off a day trip in this city with a night of fun at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q when a lone gunman opened fire, killing her and four others, her sister told NBC News in an exclusive interview. Stephanie Clark said Pogue...
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
Report: Video Shows Club Q Killer and Mom In Racially-Charged Clash
Anderson Aldrich, charged with killing five and injuring 18 in Colorado Springs last Saturday, and their mom allegedly flung racial epithets at fellow Frontier Airlines passengers—one of whom pursued the future shooter through the airport and caught a bitter exchange of words on camera. Denver Fox affiliate KDVR interviewed a woman who recalled that Aldrich's mother used an anti-Hispanic slur against her, and Aldrich made an anti-Black slur to another passenger while they deboarded a July flight. The woman then chased the pair with her phone recording, capturing Aldrich threatening “you keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.”Read it at KDVR
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
Club Q suspect heavily bruised in booking photo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the booking photo for the suspect accused of killing five and injuring 18 others in the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19. In the photo, the suspect shows obvious trauma and bruising from injuries sustained after clubgoers reportedly tackled […]
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
Celebrities Speak Out Following Tragedy at an LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs
On Nov. 19, there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least five people died and an additional 18 were injured. While a definitive motive has not been confirmed, hate-filled rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community is very intense right now and likely has to do with the gunman's actions.
Comments / 0