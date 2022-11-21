ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

actionnews5.com

Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate

If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces

While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star. Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack. The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Nik

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Report: Video Shows Club Q Killer and Mom In Racially-Charged Clash

Anderson Aldrich, charged with killing five and injuring 18 in Colorado Springs last Saturday, and their mom allegedly flung racial epithets at fellow Frontier Airlines passengers—one of whom pursued the future shooter through the airport and caught a bitter exchange of words on camera. Denver Fox affiliate KDVR interviewed a woman who recalled that Aldrich's mother used an anti-Hispanic slur against her, and Aldrich made an anti-Black slur to another passenger while they deboarded a July flight. The woman then chased the pair with her phone recording, capturing Aldrich threatening “you keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.”Read it at KDVR
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Club Q suspect heavily bruised in booking photo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the booking photo for the suspect accused of killing five and injuring 18 others in the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19. In the photo, the suspect shows obvious trauma and bruising from injuries sustained after clubgoers reportedly tackled […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

