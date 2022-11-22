ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate

If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
Club Q shooting puts spotlight on preferred pronouns

When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez publicly announced the names of the five deceased victims of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub, he included the individuals’ pronouns, as submitted by their families. The action didn’t go unnoticed by national media, and was noted as something that may...
Colorado Springs breweries join forces for day-long Club Q fundraiser

Visit your favorite area craft brewery on Saturday, and odds are a portion of your tab will help support survivors and victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. More than 20 local breweries have signed on to participate in the “Brews for Q” fundraiser, agreeing to pass on part of the day’s sales to charity campaigns set up after the attack that killed five and injured 18, just before midnight, at the popular LGBTQ+-friendly dance club in Colorado Springs.
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
A dose of reality for military vaccine deniers | BIDLACK

Sadly, of course, the pages of Colorado Politics are understandably saturated with stories about the mass murder here in Colorado Springs this week. Even as an even more deadly mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart knocked our shooting off the national front pages, for local and state news, our horrific crime remains fresh and appalling.
