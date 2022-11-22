Visit your favorite area craft brewery on Saturday, and odds are a portion of your tab will help support survivors and victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. More than 20 local breweries have signed on to participate in the “Brews for Q” fundraiser, agreeing to pass on part of the day’s sales to charity campaigns set up after the attack that killed five and injured 18, just before midnight, at the popular LGBTQ+-friendly dance club in Colorado Springs.

