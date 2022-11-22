Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate
If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
'We will be strong again': Club Q shooting survivor's message to LGBTQ+ community
Anthony heard the shots first, and then he hid. "I was up by the front of the building, so I pretty much heard it first, along with everyone else that was up by the door. And after that, I don't know what happened, because I just hid," he told a room full of reporters at Penrose Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Club Q victim Daniel Aston: Drag king, bartender was 'the best version of heaven'
Daniel Aston was vibrant, energetic, caring, open and kind — the "best version of heaven," friends recalled this week. "He was sweet, loving and caring. He had an open heart and he just loved everybody," Aston's friend and Club Q regular Alex Gallagher said Tuesday afternoon. Club Q shooting...
Club Q shooting puts spotlight on preferred pronouns
When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez publicly announced the names of the five deceased victims of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub, he included the individuals’ pronouns, as submitted by their families. The action didn’t go unnoticed by national media, and was noted as something that may...
Colorado Springs breweries join forces for day-long Club Q fundraiser
Visit your favorite area craft brewery on Saturday, and odds are a portion of your tab will help support survivors and victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. More than 20 local breweries have signed on to participate in the “Brews for Q” fundraiser, agreeing to pass on part of the day’s sales to charity campaigns set up after the attack that killed five and injured 18, just before midnight, at the popular LGBTQ+-friendly dance club in Colorado Springs.
Club Q owners receive Thanksgiving call from President Biden, first lady
Thanksgiving morning, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called Club Q owner Nic Grzecka and co-owner Matthew Haynes to offer condolences following last weekend’s mass shooting that killed five people including two Club Q employees and injured at least 17 more. The Bidens offered support and thanked...
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Resources available to all who need help after the Club Q shootings
Resources are available to anyone having difficulty dealing with the Club Q shootings or just wanting someone to talk to. • A Community Resource Expo continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 N. Nevada Ave. The expo...
The Gazette's conversation with 2021 bomb threat suspect believed to be behind Club Q shooting
Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance; wanted to be 'next mass shooter,' 2021 arrest papers show
The person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend, wanted to be "the next mass shooter," according to arrest documents from last year acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV. The 2021 arrest affidavit alleges that Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
A dose of reality for military vaccine deniers | BIDLACK
Sadly, of course, the pages of Colorado Politics are understandably saturated with stories about the mass murder here in Colorado Springs this week. Even as an even more deadly mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart knocked our shooting off the national front pages, for local and state news, our horrific crime remains fresh and appalling.
