'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two people hailed as heroes for taking down the accused Club Q shooter, is reopening his family's brewery for the first time since the attack at the LGBTQ nightclub. According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. The The post Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO