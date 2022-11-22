'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
Colorado Springs reckons with past after gay club shooting
Last weekend’s shooting has raised uneasy questions about the lasting legacy of cultural conflicts that caught fire decades ago in Colorado Springs.
Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two people hailed as heroes for taking down the accused Club Q shooter, is reopening his family's brewery for the first time since the attack at the LGBTQ nightclub. According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. The The post Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Post Register
Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
FOX21News.com
Speed considered factor in deadly Pueblo crash
A local organization is helping people find hope through community and sport. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. Colorado Springs Turkey Trot. IED found at home in Stratton Meadows. IED found at home in Stratton Meadows. Pueblo Marina operations changes. Attorney for...
Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
coloradosun.com
How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors
Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
coloradosun.com
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested alleged Club Q shooter in 2021, has never initiated a red flag gun seizure
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has never used Colorado’s 2019 red flag law to ask a judge to temporarily order the seizure of firearms from a person deemed a significant risk to themselves or others. That includes last year, when it arrested the accused Club Q shooter...
SEE IT: Christian group vandalized following Club Q shooting
A Focus on the Family center in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday.
coloradopolitics.com
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a...
Witness: ‘Fight or die’ at Club Q shooting scene
As pop music pounded and a strobe light flashed, VanScyoc saw the shooter, in body armor, move in a crouch down a ramp, rifle at eye level, and head toward the dance floor.
Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family is the target of graffiti referencing the Club Q shooting. Someone spray-painted the sign in front of the Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. The message reads: "Their blood is on your hands. Five lives taken." It's an apparent reference to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub, The post Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Polis: Club Q suspect’s past arrest was ‘excellent opportunity’ to use red flag law
The terrifying act against members of the gay community has turned a national spotlight on the reaction from the nation’s first openly gay man to be elected governor, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
Bidens Call Club Q Owners In Colorado Springs After Mass Shooting
“They reiterated their support for the community as well as their commitment to fighting back against hate and gun violence,” the White House said.
KRDO
Pueblo Police attempting to identify beer thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three repeat beer thieves. According to the PPD, the three men pictured above have been regularly stealing cases of beer from a business in the 400 block of W. Abriendo Ave. If anyone...
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
