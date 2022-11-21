Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...

