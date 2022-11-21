Read full article on original website
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Futurism
NASA Launch Pad Sustained Significant Damage During Artemis Takeoff
It appears that NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch pad caught way more damage than expected when it finally took off from Kennedy Space Center last week. As Reuters space reporter Joey Roulette tweeted, a source within the agency said that damage to the launchpad "exceeded mission management’s expectations," and per his description, it sounds fairly severe.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
AFP
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
scitechdaily.com
Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon
Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Humans will live on the moon "in this decade," NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...
NASA reveals photos of farthest galaxies caught on camera
NASA released some new images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the farthest galaxies ever captured on camera, including the once-hidden features of an "hourglass" cloud that shows the earliest stages in the birth of a new star.
NASA capsule buzzes moon in last big step before lunar orbit
NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule
NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission launched 10 cubesats. Here's how they're doing
Most of the Artemis 1 cubesats have checked in as the Orion spacecraft looped around the moon, but a few still have not phoned home after launch.
Futurism
Lunar Lander Released by NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission Dies
Tragic news from space! A Japan-made CubeSat called OMOTENASHI (Outstanding MOon exploration TEchnologies demonstrated by NAno Semi-Hard Impactor) has died after being released by NASA's Artemis mission. "Though we tried to recover OMOTENASHI and start the landing sequences today, the communication didn't come back, and we gave up our [Ultra-High...
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
