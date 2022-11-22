International Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
- Arts programming: “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”
- Best performance by an actor: Dougray Scott, “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”
- Best performance by an actress: Lou de Laâge, “Le Bal Des Folles (The Mad Women’s Ball)”
- Comedy: “Sex Education,” Season 3
- Documentary: “Enfants de Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre (Iraq’s Lost Generation)”
- Drama series: “Vigil”
- Kids, animation: “Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas”
- Kids, factual and entertainment: “My Better World”
- Kids, live action: “Kabami”
- Non-English language U.S. primetime program: “Buscando a Frida”
- Nonscripted entertainment: “Love on the Spectrum,” Season 2
- Short-form series: “Rūrangi”
- Sports documentary: “Queen of Speed”
- Telenovela: “Yeonmo (The King’s Affection)”
- TV movie/miniseries: “Help”
