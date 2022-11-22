Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2: Arianespace offers new launch dates for the Vega C mission launch of the Pléiades Neo satellites
After the discovery of a defective equipment when arming the Vega C launcher for the Flight VV22, Arianespace has taken the decision to postpone the launch. In order to replace the equipment, the upper composite of the launcher will be taken back to the payload preparation facilities and the payload fairing will be opened for the intervention.
