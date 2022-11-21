Read full article on original website
Rocket Report: Long March 6A breaks apart after launch; SLS soars in debut
Welcome to Edition 5.18 of the Rocket Report! What a year in spaceflight this has been. At the end of 2021, a European rocket put the James Webb Space Telescope successfully into space, and 11 months later NASA's Space Launch System performed an on-target launch. This brings to a close two massive development projects I have tracked for much of my space writing career, and it is so nice that both have a happy ending.
NASA’s new rocket blows the doors off its mobile launch tower
So far, NASA's ambitious Artemis I mission seems to be going swimmingly. The Orion spacecraft has performed a number of propulsive burns, flying smoothly past the Moon, and will now test out its capabilities in deep space. On Monday evening, after flying around the Moon, the spacecraft returned images of...
Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
Wall-E lookalike robot aims to provide power on moon by 2025
A Wall-E lookalike robot has been unveiled by a Canadian company that aims to provide power on the moon by 2025. Stells say their Mobile Power Rover, or MPR-1, could be on the lunar landscape in the next three years - and that it will trundle along to where power is needed.The vehicle will serve the moon’s south pole region providing charge to other lunar applications including robots, rovers and landers, potentially supporting future human missions.“This project aims to bring moon exploration a significant step towards the ultimate goal of a long-term presence,” Stells said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 yearsNasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 yearsSteam train decked out in vibrant neon lights passes through countryside
The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket
The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
NASA Launch Pad Sustained Significant Damage During Artemis Takeoff
It appears that NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch pad caught way more damage than expected when it finally took off from Kennedy Space Center last week. As Reuters space reporter Joey Roulette tweeted, a source within the agency said that damage to the launchpad "exceeded mission management’s expectations," and per his description, it sounds fairly severe.
Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth
The American space agency Nasa has launched its most powerful ever rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The 100m-tall Artemis vehicle climbed skyward in a stupendous mix of light and sound. Its objective was to hurl an astronaut capsule in the direction of the Moon. This spacecraft, known as Orion,...
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
Humans will live on the moon "in this decade," NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...
Lunar Lander Released by NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission Dies
Tragic news from space! A Japan-made CubeSat called OMOTENASHI (Outstanding MOon exploration TEchnologies demonstrated by NAno Semi-Hard Impactor) has died after being released by NASA's Artemis mission. "Though we tried to recover OMOTENASHI and start the landing sequences today, the communication didn't come back, and we gave up our [Ultra-High...
Orion spacecraft makes closest moon approach on Artemis I mission
The Artemis I mission brought Orion on its closest approach to the moon while blasting out on its way to an orbit that will take it farther from the Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. Orion entered the moon's gravitational influence on Sunday and used that power along with a...
NASA's Artemis I Mission Captures Stunning Images of Lunar Surface
NASA's Orion spacecraft continues its trip around the Moon as those with the Artemis I objective continue gathering data to use in future missions within the program. Wednesday, Artemis I officials unveiled a series of stills captured of the lunar surface, showing its craters in full glory. Across NASA's social media profiles, four images were shown of different areas of the Moon. According to the post, the pictures released are the closest images taken of the satellite since the Apollo program ended in 1975.
Rocket Lab fails to catch rocket with helicopter in latest attempt
The first time that Rocket Lab tried to catch a rocket with a helicopter, the results were almost successful. The company, which is striving to create a reusable rocket booster program, technically fumbled the first catch attempt. Now, its latest attempt to catch a falling rocket booster was met with failure once again, as telemetry data caused the catch to be aborted.
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
1 Small Step for NASA, 1 Giant Leap for Space Stocks
At long last, it's happened. NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) is ... in space. For more than a decade, NASA contractors including Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) have worked to make NASA's vision of an interplanetary megarocket a reality. They've been working on SLS so long, in fact, that one of these companies had time to change its name twice before the work was done. (Northrop absorbed SLS contractor Orbital ATK back in 2017, not long after Orbital ATK itself merged with Alliant Techsystems.)
Ball Aerospace’s Ozone Mapping Instrument Launches Aboard NOAA’s Latest Weather Satellite
Ball Aerospace has successfully launched NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The weather satellite is equipped with the Ball-built Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite (OMPS), which will provide critical information on the health of the Earth’s ozone layer. By measuring the global distribution...
