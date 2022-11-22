Read full article on original website
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: Arianespace offers new launch dates for the Vega C mission launch of the Pléiades Neo satellites
After the discovery of a defective equipment when arming the Vega C launcher for the Flight VV22, Arianespace has taken the decision to postpone the launch. In order to replace the equipment, the upper composite of the launcher will be taken back to the payload preparation facilities and the payload fairing will be opened for the intervention.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Vox
The White House’s plan to colonize the moon, briefly explained
The first mission in NASA’s Artemis program finally took the Orion spacecraft on a trip around the moon, a huge step forward for the ambitious plan to bring humans to the lunar surface as soon as 2025. It’s also the beginning of the White House’s far-reaching ambitions for a permanent outpost on the moon.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
constructiontechnology.media
Development of climbing cranes moves forward
Swedish energy company Vattenfall has partnered with Mammoet to develop a specialist “climbing crane” for the construction of wind farms. As countries around the world step up efforts to meet Net Zero - investing more in the development of wind farms for clean energy generation, Vattenfall says that new environmentally friendly ways of constructing these wind farms is crucial to moving the industry forwards.
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Hawkmoon Continues to Extend Gold Zones With Deep Holes at Wilson
Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF;FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the final five (5) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 2022 10-hole drill program (the “ Program ”) on the Wilson Gold project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005048/en/ Figure 1: Map of the disclosed drill holes, Wilson Property (Graphic: Business Wire) Highlights
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Green Fireball Passes over Eastern United States and Canada
A green fireball reportedly hovered the skies of Eastern United States and Canada during the weekend before making an impact in Lake Ontario during the dead of night. Reports indicate that anecdotal evidence from witnesses show the green meteor was seen several hours before it touched the Earth's surface, located near the US-Canada border. There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.
globalspec.com
A modular molten-salt reactor system
U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.
ancientpages.com
Secrets Of An Unusual And Mysterious Medieval Danish Axe Revealed By Scientist
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Deep in the vaults at Nationalmuseet, Denmark, is a unique axe. The Medieval axe is unusual for many reasons. It was put in a box D234/1992, and more or less forgotten. No one bothered to examine it properly until now. Found about 30 years ago,...
balconygardenweb.com
14 Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World
The miniature tree art form has been practiced and cherished for centuries. Here are the Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World. The Japanese art of growing miniature versions of beautiful trees is perfect if you wish to fill your home with stunning greenery without compromising space. Let us look at the 14 Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World to inspire you.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You
Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...
Psych Centra
What Is DMT?
DMT, or the spirit molecule, has a profound effect on human consciousness. DMT, or its chemical name N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, is a psychedelic drug found throughout nature. With similar effects as psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms), people who take DMT can experience hallucinations, seeing or sensing things that aren’t real.
constructiontechnology.media
JCB introduces smallest Loadall
JCB is introducing the 514-40, its smallest Loadall telehandler to date, with a cab height of 1.8m and a width of 1.56m. The compact machine benefits from the largest operator’s cab in the class, says the company. The unit is small enough to fit through a 2m high doorway and delivers all-wheel steering, making it an ideal for materials suppliers, landscapers, event organisers and construction rental businesses.
techaiapp.com
Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES
At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...
Recycling Today
Year-end sees slack demand for nonferrous scrap
Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”
