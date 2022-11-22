U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.

