RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
Houston Group Health Insurance Uninsured Rates Continue To Hit Record Lows Thanks To Latest Assist From Health Plans
Houston group health insurance continues to see an increase in signups with ever-expanding options nationwide. health insurance agent, said current administration’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for all is working, as the nation’s uninsured rate continues to plummet." -- Rick Thornton. HOUSTON, TEXAS. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. November...
Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions Shares Three Reasons Why Auto Insurance Premiums Increase
Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 -- Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has extensive experience offering auto insurance to. , and the surrounding areas. Specializing in both commercial auto and personal auto insurance,. Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions. knows a thing or two about the inner workings of auto insurance carriers, and...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform
GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.
-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Health insurance Promise of better benefits for less is bad math
I’ve long avoided using the adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” because I don’t like cake — pie is everything a dessert should be — but there are few other catchy ways to describe what happens when someone tries to attain two mutually exclusive goals at the same time.
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for remote deposit of checks (USPTO 11488405): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11488405, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “As described in. U.S. patent application Ser. No. 11/321,025,...
Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Small Grains and Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Improvements
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC82" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0008" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Provisions, Cabbage Crop Insurance Provisions, and the Fresh Market Tomato (Dollar Plan) Crop Insurance Provisions. The changes will allow revenue coverage for oats and rye under the Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions and extend the end of the insurance period date for processing sweet corn from.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for computing with private healthcare data (USPTO 11487902): nference inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aravamudan, Murali (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11487902 is nference inc. (. Cambridge, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Hospitals,...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Statement From Housing Assistance Council Research & Information Director George
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. Chairman Cleaver, Ranking Member Hill, and members of the Subcommittee, greetings and thank you for this...
