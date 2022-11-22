ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northern Illinois

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed in northern Illinois. The McHenry County sheriff’s office says the plane went down about 5:15 p.m. Friday near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. Wonder Lake is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
WONDER LAKE, IL
2 Illinois sisters get probation after Capitol riot pleas

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago-area sisters have been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to joining in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors requested that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. But a federal judge in Washington, D.C. instead sentenced them Tuesday to probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution and a $2,000 fine. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that both sisters pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
CHICAGO, IL
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

