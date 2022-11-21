Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies set to walk out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is set to affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to...
BBC
Exeter city centre 'greenest' in Britain, University of Sheffield researchers find
Scientists have named the Exeter city centre as the "greenest" in Britain based on tree cover and the presence of parks. The city in Devon had the highest number of green attributes in a University of Sheffield analysis of urban environments. The second spot was taken by Islington, London, followed...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Global population: numbers do matter
“Don’t panic about the birth of Baby 8 Billion,” says Danny Dorling (Comment). Panic, no, but reflect more carefully, yes. It is good that Dorling focuses on consumption as a major driver of resource depletion and carbon pollution. But he is wrong to dismiss population growth as unimportant. Average consumption per person multiplied by a bigger number of people gives you a bigger result. This is not “snake oil to the mathematically illiterate”, it is mathematics.
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
Engadget
Twitter shutters Brussels office just as the EU brings stricter content rules into force
Brussels office is no more, according to reports, which could make it more difficult for the company to adhere to new European Union regulations regarding content moderation. The number of people employed at the office after new owner Elon Musk . The remaining executives, Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, left Twitter last week, according to the — just as Musk told employees to commit to his vision for a "hardcore" Twitter 2.0 .
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Committed to Bringing Net Migration Down - Spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working. "The prime minister is fully committed to bringing...
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
Jeremy Hunt refuses to deny briefing that government wants Swiss-style ties with EU
Chancellor says he or Treasury was not source of alleged briefing and he did not support ‘moving away’ from Brexit agreement
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Ulez to be expanded across whole of Greater London from August
Mayor says ultra-low emission zone has been ‘transformational’ and expansion will benefit 5m more people
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
Rebel Tories expect concessions from Sunak to pass levelling up bill
Prime minister may be forced to scrap local housing targets to avoid relying on Labour votes
Gove under pressure to explain role in PPE deals for Mone-linked firm
Minister’s insistence he referred all offers to civil service channels appears at odds with previously released email correspondence
