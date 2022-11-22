Shirley S. (Overstreet) Ferguson, 68 of Bruin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1953 in Columbia, TN to the late Rufus and Mary (Angus) Overstreet. Shirley enjoyed to collect snow globes and angels and loved to follow the Steelers, Penguins, Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR. She was known to be loved by all that knew her and was and exceptional and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her coffee and cherished the opportunity to cook Southern food for her loved ones. She affected many and will be forever missed. She was the beloved wife of David Ferguson; mother of David Jr., Tracy (John) McFadden, and Melissa Ferguson-Wilfong; grandmother of Christina (John) Majors, Jonathan and Dakota Ferguson. She is also survived by her siblings Kathy, Glenn, Wayne, Nelda, and Jeannie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Peggy, and her nephew Michael. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 29th from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.

BRUIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO