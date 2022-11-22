Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Local Waterpark to Offer Discounted Passes
Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark at a discounted rate will soon have the opportunity. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park are hitting their lowest price of the season tomorrow in connection with Cyber Monday. This rate continues through January 1st.
butlerradio.com
Kathy Kondos
The final chapter of a bittersweet love story has reached its finale. On Thursday, November 24th 2022, Kathy Kondos was reunited after 16 months with Mike, her beloved husband of more than 60 years. She was born June 4th 1942 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis and Gertrude Davis....
butlerradio.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
butlerradio.com
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
butlerradio.com
Local 911 Founder Brunermer Dies
The woman who spearheaded the movement to bring 911 service to Butler County has died. Anabel Brunermer passed away at the Sunnyview Nursing Center Monday. Brunermer was serving as president of the Intermediate League of Butler in 1969 when she read a Reader’s Digest story about a new emergency communication system being developed across the country.
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids are still able to participate in a Holiday Dinner Scavenger Hunt as different pictures related to a holiday meal are hidden through the Children’s Department and finders through Wednesday can pick a prize.
butlerradio.com
Mary (Morgan) Brumagin
Mary (Morgan) Brumagin, 80, of Butler, went Home to be with her Savior on November 22, 2022. Mary was born on November 28th, 1941 to the late George Morgan Jr. and Mary “Cecilia” (Weindorf) Morgan. She graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie, Pa with the class of 1959. While attending high school there she met, and later married, Wayne Brumagin. Wayne and Mary were married in 1961 and have celebrated 62 years together. Mary went on to get her LPN license where she has spent many years helping people heal and touching lives wherever she went. She had a servant’s heart and a giving nature. If she wasn’t at home with her family, she could be found volunteering at First United Methodist Church and their Second Grace ministry. She loved to garden, especially to pull weeds. She enjoyed reading her Bible and daily devotionals, baking bread and other treats to share, garage sales, bargain hunting, thrift store shopping, helping and caring for others, and taking her pups to the dog park.
butlerradio.com
Joyce E. Zeigler McClymonds
Joyce E. Zeigler McClymonds, age 65, of Prospect, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver, following an illness. Born October 22, 1957 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Earl G. and Kathleen F. Rodgers Zeigler. She was a...
butlerradio.com
Shirley S. (Overstreet) Ferguson
Shirley S. (Overstreet) Ferguson, 68 of Bruin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1953 in Columbia, TN to the late Rufus and Mary (Angus) Overstreet. Shirley enjoyed to collect snow globes and angels and loved to follow the Steelers, Penguins, Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR. She was known to be loved by all that knew her and was and exceptional and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her coffee and cherished the opportunity to cook Southern food for her loved ones. She affected many and will be forever missed. She was the beloved wife of David Ferguson; mother of David Jr., Tracy (John) McFadden, and Melissa Ferguson-Wilfong; grandmother of Christina (John) Majors, Jonathan and Dakota Ferguson. She is also survived by her siblings Kathy, Glenn, Wayne, Nelda, and Jeannie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Peggy, and her nephew Michael. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 29th from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Museum Hosting Trombone Event
Anyone who enjoys history and music is invited to an event this weekend in Harmony. The Harmony Museum is hosting Trombones on Ice, a concert of brass holiday music, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This performance will take place in the Harmony Museum’s Harmonist Barn. Those planning to attend...
butlerradio.com
City Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Twice In One Night
A Butler City man is in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple time on the same night. City Police say they were called to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Kaufman Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Jamel Barnes was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated.
butlerradio.com
Linda J. Scott
Surrounded by her family. Born in Pittsburgh on June 10, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Dorothy. Robinson and William Greer. Linda was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot. Linda retired from Moonlight Mushrooms in 1995 after 21 years of service. Later Linda retired from.
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
butlerradio.com
Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
butlerradio.com
Local College Football Update
Slippery Rock fell to Shepherd in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, the final 37-27 IUP defeated Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, the final 19-13. The Crimson Hawks will host Shepherd in the third round this coming Saturday (December 3rd).
Comments / 0