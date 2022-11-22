ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

County Hosts Holiday Events at Local Historic Sites

NORRISTOWN PA – Historic sites in three western Montgomery County municipalities – Pottstown, Schwenksville, and Worcester – all are offering family-friendly and low or no cost tours and events during November and December to help make your winter holidays merrier, its Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites office reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash

PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Green Lane Road Repaving Continues Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A lane closure is scheduled from Monday through Friday (Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily on Lumber Street and Hoppenville Road, between Route 29 and Geryville Pike in Green Lane Borough and Marlborough Township, for paving, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
GREEN LANE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Walk-In Wednesdays, Get A Job at Veterans’ Center

SPRING CITY PA – Certified nurse aides, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, nurse aide trainees, and custodial workers all are being sought for job openings being offered by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at its Southeastern Veterans’ Center at 1 Veterans Dr. To make the...
SPRING CITY, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023

NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Free Medicare Enrollment Help Offered in Barto

BARTO PA – Free Medicare enrollment assistance is being offered to prospective Medicare recipients by the case management team of Community Health and Dental Care Inc. on Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) and Tuesday (Dec. 6), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at its offices in Barto (at top), 1315 Route 100 North.
BARTO, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy