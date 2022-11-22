NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO