Pasco County, FL

Related
villages-news.com

Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving

A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
THE VILLAGES, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE

The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
WEBSTER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Two teens arrested in connection to several overnight car burglaries

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County deputies arrested two teenagers in connection to several car burglaries in Zephyrhills overnight. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Deputies investigated a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. a 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to the burglaries and deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL

