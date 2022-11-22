Read full article on original website
Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...
Is fashion ready to party, party, party?
It’s make or break time. The first undisrupted Christmas party season since 2019 is seeing fashion retailers push hard in their marketing and advertising of partywear. Three, mostly Christmas party free, years is seeing a rebound in confidence and the desire to socialise and spend time with friends, colleagues and family. Staring into the abyss of a bleak beginning to 2023, fashion brands need to make hay while the sequins shine and hope this party season is one the accountants will remember.
Frasers Group purchases Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Frasers Group has confirmed the acquisition of Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, taking over one of the UK’s oldest tailors. Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Flannels, will take over the brand and its five UK stores, including the flagship on London’s Savile Row.
Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation
Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
Dolce & Gabbana x Mytheresa release exclusive skiwear collection
Mytheresa, the luxury online retailer, has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for its seventh exclusive collection for women. "Nobody does opulent romance quite like Dolce&Gabbana", wrote Mytheresa. The collection includes technical tops and trousers as well as accessories including hats, gloves, snowboards, skis, printed helmets, trekking boots, belt bags, backpacks, and goggles – all sporting the iconic Dolce & Gabbana logo. Prices range from £235 wool headbands to £4,250 skis.
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
