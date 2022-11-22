Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...
theindustry.fashion
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
Comments / 0