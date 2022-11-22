ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theindustry.fashion

Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy