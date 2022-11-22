Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State had Michigan where it wanted it – trailing at halftime and searching for the running game that had served it so well all season. The Wolverines scored on a couple of big plays, but those could be attributed to a missed tackle in the open field and busted coverage, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State honors 23 seniors before Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio State honored 23 Buckeye seniors before Saturday’s football game against Michigan to celebrate their final time inside Ohio Stadium as players.
Michigan spoils OSU’s unbeaten season, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second year in a row, Michigan played spoiler to Ohio State University’s quest to return to the Big 10 championship, handing the Buckeyes its first loss of the season with a 45-23 win Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Fourth Quarter Michigan has chewed up over seven minutes of clock time […]
TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for Ohio State against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will be without two of its best offensive weapons when the No. 2 Buckeyes host No. 3 Michigan at noon. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out once again with a hamstring injury while running back TreVeyon Henderson is also unavailable after reaggravating a left foot injury last week against […]
Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the […]
OSU flips script, out rushes Michigan in the first-half
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In last year’s demoralizing loss to Michigan, Ohio State managed just 64 rushing yards and allowed the Wolverines to ramble for 297 and six rushing scores. Fast forward to 2022 and the script is completely flipped. Ohio State ended the first half gashing Michigan for 124 rushing yards, 64 coming from […]
NBC4 Columbus
End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition
End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to...
Ohio State wants payback against Michigan in looming matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To say that Ohio State has been waiting for this one would be a gross understatement. The Buckeyes NEED this one, the way a desert wanderer needs their thirst quenched. Even though it happened nearly a year ago, the sting of a 42-27 defeat at the hands of hated rival Michigan […]
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. The Spectrum Nov. 27, 2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VbZQpx. Morning Forecast: November 27, 2022 6 a.m. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Wet, windy finish to holiday weekend, colder Monday
Low pressure over northwest Ohio will track north across the eastern Great Lakes, accompanied by rounds of showers pivoting around the system. Winds will remain gusty this evening (30 mph), shifting to the west-northwest overnight. A cold front will push east of central Ohio, with light showers and a drop in temperatureto the upper 40s. […]
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. The Spectrum Nov. 27, 2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VbZQpx. Morning Forecast: November 27, 2022 6 a.m. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today...
NBC4 Columbus
Wet & windy end to the weekend
It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.
Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
NBC4 Columbus
Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend
Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
WATCH: Ohio State band plays classical music favorites
You can watch the Ohio State University Marching Band’s last performance of the 2022 season in the video player below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For their final performance of the 2022 season during halftime of Saturday’s game against Michigan, the Ohio State University Marching Band played a mashup of classical music favorites in a show aptly […]
Comments / 0