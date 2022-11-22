Daniel Craig reveals food he likes least during ‘favourite holiday’ Thanksgiving

Daniel Craig has revealed his least favourite Thanksgiving food as he names the US tradition his “favourite holiday”.

The British-born Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery star announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, British actor Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (21 November), Craig – who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now.

When asked by the host if he “understands” the sentiment behind the holiday, Craig joked: “I do understand Thanksgiving, it’s about giving thanks as far as I understand.

“I’ve been celebrating it for quite a long time, I think it’s probably my favourite holiday.”

As the conversation turned to Colbert and Craig’s favourite thanksgiving food, Craig admitted he’s “not so good” with the trimmings, such as stuffing.

“I think it’s an abomination,” Craig said, much to the surprise of Colbert.

Craig described it as “soggy bread” which is “stuffed up the ass of a turkey”. “I think it should be cooked separately, I don’t think you should bring it anywhere near the bird,” he explained.

Elsewhere during the interview, Craig shared some insight into the making of his viral advert for Belvedere Vodka.

The campaign sees Craig dancing through a hotel, and on its roof, while dressed in black trousers, a black vest top and a large silver chain.

“It’s how I check into a hotel,” Craig quipped, adding that he had worked with a choreographer to help “loosen up” as he has “nil dance background”.

In October, Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Princess Anne for his services to film and theatre.

In a tweet announcing the news, the Royal Family said: “We’ve been expecting you… The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”