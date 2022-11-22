DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO