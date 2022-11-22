ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Metro Detroit shop owners offer deals for Small Business Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. — Shoppers across metro Detroit spent Saturday visiting local stores in honor of Small Business Saturday. In Downtown Detroit, Hundreds of customers walked through Cadillac Square checking out local businesses. "The small shops and the independent restaurants, those are the places we always go to," said Philip...
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023

(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry

DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
