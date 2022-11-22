Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit. Located at 4161 Cass Ave. near Detroit's Cass Corridor, the store opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday. Walker launched the brand...
Metro Detroit shop owners offer deals for Small Business Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. — Shoppers across metro Detroit spent Saturday visiting local stores in honor of Small Business Saturday. In Downtown Detroit, Hundreds of customers walked through Cadillac Square checking out local businesses. "The small shops and the independent restaurants, those are the places we always go to," said Philip...
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023
(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
Battle of the undefeated: Michigan fans prepare for football game against OSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan football fans say Saturday is anything but just another game against Ohio State, and in Ann Arbor we found out why. “I just like being in Ann Arbor. It’s just fun,” one fan told 7 Action News. The 11-year-old and his...
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan football players headline return of Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse in June
(WXYZ) — Top University of Michigan athletes are heading Up North next summer for an NIL opportunity with fans. Hunter Dickinson and U-M football players will headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in June. Last year, JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes golfed at the...
Police: Family dispute ends in fatal shooting, wrong way crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality. The crash, police say, stems from a family disagreement. "It was reported that possible shots were fired...
