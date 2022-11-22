ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Trump hosts Kanye West, Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

(PALM BEACH, FL) Former President Donald Trump hosted controversial figures, Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night for dinner, a guest also at the meeting told ABC News. Trump met with Ye, who recently lost major business deals over antisemitic...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy