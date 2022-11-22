Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
lakercountry.com
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today
The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
wymt.com
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
20-year-old arrested after missing 14-year-old Knox Co. girl was found
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing and a missing person's report was filed on Tuesday by Knox County authorities.
Knox County teen located safely after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
z93country.com
Christmas in the Park December 3rd
Save a spot on your busy holiday calendar for this fun, family-friendly event at Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park!. Time: Festivities begin at 2PM and end with a Christmas Fireworks Show at dark.
q95fm.net
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead
Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
kentuckytoday.com
Gospel generosity gives rural Kentucky church far-reaching impact
MORGANTOWN, Kentucky (BP) – It was early in his pastoral ministry, Randy Burns said, that he realized, “I was blessed to recognize there was an undercurrent of generosity here,” at Monticello Baptist Church, which never has averaged more than 75 in Sunday morning worship except in 1991, when it reached 80.
z93country.com
Monticello Man arrested following High Speed Chase
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle stop for speeding has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on drug related charges. At approximately 9:59 pm on November 23, 2022, while running moving radar on East Kentucky Highway 90 Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey met a vehicle traveling 75-mph in a 55-mph speed zone. While making the traffic stop a white colored item was observed being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle before it came to a stop. The item was recovered by Deputy Coffey along with a set of digital scales being found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were read their Miranda Rights then questioned. The passenger admitted that the discarded item and the digital scales belong to him and not the driver. The discarded item was tested on the Wayne County Sheriff Office new Tru-Narc narcotic identify equipment which tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximately weight of 3.7 grams.
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
wymt.com
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
Comments / 0