z93country.com
Monticello Man arrested following High Speed Chase
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle stop for speeding has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on drug related charges. At approximately 9:59 pm on November 23, 2022, while running moving radar on East Kentucky Highway 90 Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey met a vehicle traveling 75-mph in a 55-mph speed zone. While making the traffic stop a white colored item was observed being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle before it came to a stop. The item was recovered by Deputy Coffey along with a set of digital scales being found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were read their Miranda Rights then questioned. The passenger admitted that the discarded item and the digital scales belong to him and not the driver. The discarded item was tested on the Wayne County Sheriff Office new Tru-Narc narcotic identify equipment which tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximately weight of 3.7 grams.
wymt.com
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
lakercountry.com
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
wymt.com
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead
Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
Knox County teen located safely after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
z93country.com
Christmas in the Park December 3rd
Save a spot on your busy holiday calendar for this fun, family-friendly event at Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park!. Time: Festivities begin at 2PM and end with a Christmas Fireworks Show at dark.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
Police said, on Sept. 14, 2021, 39-year-old Kelly was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on U.S. 25, about 6 miles south of London when she hit two other vehicles.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
