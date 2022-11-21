Read full article on original website
william ewing
2d ago
Why are they so afraid of having to show I'd? Given for free by state if you can't drive. If you can go to church, grocery store, doctors then you can go to DMV and get free ID.
Reply(1)
8
Will Collum
2d ago
you need an id to vote and be an american citizen stop trying to change the rules because you lose you in order to have integrity in each state you need an id f not you could vote in every state
Reply
8
Larry Fearing
2d ago
we already require an ID in the state of Ohio which is a good thing. no one should be able to vote more than once and no non-citizens should be able to vote
Reply
6
Related
Ohio Statehouse hears gun legislation during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — There are a few pieces of gun legislation moving through the lame duck session at the Ohio Statehouse. “Gun safety legislation is always a priority for the Democratic caucus,” Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said. One is Republican-sponsored House Bill 383, which would raise the penalty for illegally owning a firearm […]
Tough-on-crime Republicans wrongly hamstring Ohio cities from being able to legislate gun safety
We know that Ohio Republicans like to blame Democratic mayors for the violence in their cities. But they’ve created the very conditions that they claim to fight against. You see, Ohio cities are prevented by state law from passing sensible weapons-safety regulations. Republicans decided cities and counties couldn’t be trusted to pass policies the National Rifle Association would like. So, they took that power away, assuring that urban streets would be flooded with guns and subsequent crime.
wosu.org
Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
Cleveland Scene
Ohio Democratic Lawmakers Push Bill to Reestablish Local Control on Gun Violence Protection
Ohio Democratic lawmakers are pushing to reestablish local control over gun regulation as well as repeal so-called ‘stand your ground’ in Ohio, though neither bill is likely to become law considering Republican supermajorities. The two new Democrat-led bills hope to address gun violence happening in urban centers. With...
Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes
Voting rights groups are raising concerns with two voting bills Ohio Republican lawmakers appear poised to advance during the lame duck session: One for photo voter ID, and the other to limit drop boxes and absentee voting. In the Ohio House, lawmakers are working on a proposal that places limits on drop boxes, absentee voting, […] The post Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusfreepress.com
This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism
As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
lovelandmagazine.com
Newly elected state school board member calls GOP plan to gut powers ‘Tornado from hell’
Seven of the 11 elected seats are now Democratic, stopping supermajority. “What you’re going to see in the lame duck session is going to be a tornado from hell.”. – Former state Sen. and now State School Board Member, Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo. Former state Sen. Teresa Fedor got out...
Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it changes constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter
Fact check: Laura Hancock reviewed the citizen-initiated constitutional amendment passage rules of nine states that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said require supermajorities. LaRose wants to increase the threshold at the ballot box for passage from 50% plus one vote to 60%. She found two states he omitted that have thresholds and processes similar to Ohio’s, and some nuances in state processes that LaRose wasn’t clear about.
The sad truth is that Ohio voters won’t be holding Republicans accountable
A recent letter writer suggests that Ohio voters will hold Republicans accountable since the GOP controls everything in Ohio (”With GOP’s legislative lock, wary voters will be watching,” Nov. 20). Please. There are so many reasons this will not happen. Republicans already ignored the will of the voters when they redistricted. Now they’ve captured control of the Ohio Supreme Court, which guarantees that the maps for 2024 and beyond will be equally unfair.
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “If you can’t beat them, take away their power.” That’s what a newly elected Ohio Board of Education member is saying about a Republican-backed proposal that would strip away most of the authority and duties of the state education board. Senate Bill 178 was proposed after Democrats won enough seats on […]
Yost’s office sues general contractor – again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is taking on a central Ohio landscaping contractor for a second time. According to a release from the attorney’s office, Yost is suing Daryl Allen, who had previously been prohibited from conducting business by Yost’s office. Allen allegedly partnered with two men who registered new deck-building […]
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to raise the bar for amending Ohio’s constitution. Here’s how other states already do that
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said last week that he wanted to make it harder to pass a citizen-initiated amendments to the state constitution, he pointed to nine other states that he said have similar requirements – a supermajority of voters backing the measure on election day.
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
NBC4 Columbus
Legislation that could change Ohio's elections
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return …. Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZCsf8. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday...
Ohio State Senator’s New Gun Bill Drops Red Flag Provisions, Adds New Restraints
Matt Dolan proposed a restriction on gun purchases for people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments.
Comments / 59