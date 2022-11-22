ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan, Ohio State fans react to rivalry game

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you were out and about on Saturday, you probably noticed the wave of Buckeye and Wolverine fans filling up the bars in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan during the biggest college football rivalry game of the year. WTOL 11 talked to fans on both sides...
No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.
Governors of Ohio, Michigan place wager ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping with tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a bet ahead of The Game. For this year's "friendly" wager between the two governors, DeWine has offered up pizza, root beer and cream puffs from several well-known Ohio stops. “With Ohio...
