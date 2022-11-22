Read full article on original website
An Early Christmas For Jackson State?
The Tigers finished the season undefeated and will host the SWAC championship game against either Southern University or Prairie View A&M on December 3rd. Can Shedeur Sanders lead JSU to a win and an early Christmas present for the Tiger faithful?
Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city. Brandon and Gregory Case, who are both white, were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and […]
Jacques’ announces new location in Vicksburg
On Tuesday, Jacques’ announced they have found a new location and are getting it prepared quickly so they may announce an opening date. “We officially have a new location!!! We are getting it done as quickly as possible! Thank you so much to all our loyal customers who have supported us!! We will update as soon as we know what our re-opening date is!!!!“
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Natchez leaders to interview candidates for police chief position
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are working to find a new police chief for the city after Chief Joseph Daughtry resigned. He accepted the chief’s position in the City of Columbus. The Natchez Democrat reported Daughtry will continue to serve as the police chief of Natchez until December 31. […]
More than 1,000 customers without power after driver hits light pole in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,000 customers are without power after a driver hit a light pole on Grants Ferry Road in Brandon. The Flowood Police Department says the teen was texting and driving at the time of the accident. Crews are on the scene removing the pole from the car and are attempting to reset the new pole.
Structure fire on Harrison Street
A multi-unit property was evacuated after reports of a fire from underneath the structure on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., Vicksburg firefighters responded to a multi-unit rental property at 1116 Harrison Street. Flames seemed to have originated from the crawl space underneath the property, making it difficult for firefighters to...
Salvation Army serves over 1,500 meals for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,500 meals were served to people in the Jackson community for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Salvation Army. Nursing homes residents and those who are less fortunate enjoyed a full Thanksgiving spread, courtesy of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. For volunteers, getting back into the giving spirt came at just the […]
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
Mississippi man arrested, found hiding under mobile home after car chase with deputies
A Mississippi man may have thought he evaded deputies in a chase Saturday until they found him hiding under a mobile home. Derrick Darden, 25 of Warren County was arrested on multiple warrants by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a car chase on Saturday. Deputy Sheriff Michael Whitley...
