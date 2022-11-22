Read full article on original website
Ohio State Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police teaming up to sideline impaired driving during The Game
OHIO/MICHIGAN STATE LINE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during The Game on Saturday. There is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
