The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO