Read full article on original website
Related
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
The Best Places to Shop on Black Friday
Most people have their favorite stores and have Black Friday planned out days if not weeks in advance. While doing your research for places to go and where to find the best deals, make sure you are not buying something that may be cheaper elsewhere. WalletHub recently released a list of the best places to shop this Black Friday, and they broke it down into where to go for certain types of items, as well as overall best stores. The list looked at the last eight years of Black Fridays and who had the biggest discounts on average.
Twin Falls Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
If you're looking to avoid the fuss and cleanup that comes with cooking at home, we have a list of open Twin Falls area restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving meals this year. Redhawk Gastropub at Canyon Crest Event Center. RedHawk will be serving Thanksgiving from 11:00 am-4:00 pm on Thanksgiving...
What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
Indoor Nerf Gun Arenas Has Reopened In Twin Falls For Family Fun
Right before the pandemic hit, Blast Masters, the indoor Nerf gun arena opened its doors. After a few months, COVID hit and everything shut down. Unfortunately, the arena was not able to keep going. Thankfully, a new owner has stepped in and brought the fun back to Twin Falls. Blast...
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
Why Idahoans Can Relate To The Film Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Thanksgiving week is finally upon us. On Thursday, many Idaho families will reunite in living rooms and dining rooms to get caught up on life, work, relationships, sports trash-talking, and family movies. One of the greatest holiday films ever made is the 1987 work of art Planes, Trains & Automobiles....
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
WATCH: Burley ID Home Movie Is Straight Outta Christmas Vacation
Film-watching is a tradition for many Idaho families during the holidays. Some of these movies that loved ones get together to watch and reminisce over were created on a camcorder decades ago, and I recently found some cool footage from 1970 out of Burley, Idaho, that I thought I'd share.
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Spend A Snowy Night In Covered Wagon Airbnb East Of Twin Falls
I've seen some charming rentals on Airbnb over the years, but there's one property roughly 100 miles east of Twin Falls that is the definition of romantic. How does a snowy, overnight stay in a covered wagon with nearly 360 degrees of mountains sound?. Airbnb has become insanely popular since...
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner Planned For Twin Falls ID Community
The United States holiday that celebrates family, food, and putting differences aside is next week. One Twin Falls church has planned a free Thanksgiving feast for anyone in the city that could use some company and a warm meal. Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday (November 24). It's a time...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
The Twin Falls Festival Of Light Parade Is A Magical Family Experience
No, it is not too early to start talking about Christmas events around the area. In Downtown Twin Falls, one of the most magical events is taking place once again. The Festival of Lights Parade is a Christmas event no one should miss. Festival of Lights Parade 2022. The Festival...
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet this Famous Celebrity in Twin Falls
Living in a town the size of Twin Falls, it is rare that celebrities and famous people come through and do appearances. When the chance is there, it is tough to pass up on it. We all have heard stories that inspire us and dream of one-day meeting those people to ask questions or perhaps to let them know their story inspired us. Rarely do you get to meet these people, but sometimes things work out and your paths cross. This weekend a person that has inspired many and whose story was turned into a popular movie will be here in Twin Falls and you don't want to miss the chance to meet him.
The Twin Falls Public Library Is Officially Going Fine Free
The Twin Falls Public Library has officially decided to go fine-free for late returns on books and other materials starting next year. The library stated that fines will no longer be implemented, and current fines will be forgiven. Fine Free At The Twin Falls Public Library. Starting in January of...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0