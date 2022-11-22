No better home for the holidays than the Waffle House. That’s where Tanya Ragsdale and her group of Cullman, Alabama friends held their annual “Friendsgiving” this past week. And they made the day of one lucky waitress too. The eleven friends had breakfast and were waited on by Julia Ellison, a mother of six kids all under the age of 13. Their bill came to $74.75. (God bless Waffle House. Where else can you feed 11 people for under a […] The post Group Of Alabama Friends Celebrate “Friendsgiving” At Waffle House, Leave $1,100 Tip For Waitress first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO