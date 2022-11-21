Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health reports $484M loss amid excess costs, investment problems
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which operates 23 hospitals and over 300 physician locations across four states, has revealed losses totaling over $484 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30. That figure compares with a net income of $447.5 million for the same period last year. SSM Health, which also...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rethinking utilization management: healthcare's $15 billion opportunity to cut administrative waste
Utilization management (UM) is a painstakingly manual process that adds administrative burden, increases healthcare waste and complicates payer-provider dynamics — yet does not necessarily improve patient care. During a November Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Kelly Layton, RN, senior director of clinical engagement consulting at XSOLIS, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
beckershospitalreview.com
New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech
Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups in order to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations. Epic. Epic entered into an agreement with Google Cloud to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022
Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Amazon...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why Epic won't invest in other companies
Epic has entered into big partnerships this year with Amazon Web Services and Google, and added capabilities to the MyChart app. The company also joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to improve health data interoperability and launched a new life sciences program to streamline clinical research studies and trials.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where the health system-payer relationship is headed
Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
beckershospitalreview.com
MUSC Health, UpStream partner on improving equity for underserved and patients with chronic conditions
The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleson has partnered with healthcare risk management company UpStream with the aim of improving health equity for underserved patients and patients with chronic conditions. The partnership will focus on improving care coordination for Medicare patients across South Carolina. UpStream is a participant in...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients
HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19. The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
EvergreenHealth board votes to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, triggering management bonuses
Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth's board of directors voted 4-3 to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, which triggered an average bonus of $9,200 for the system's 206 managers, Crosscut reported Nov. 22. The vote comes as Evergreen has reported that it is losing $1.3 million a week in care for long-term patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs adds 82 drugs to portfolio
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy now offers nearly 1,000 generics after adding 82 drugs to its repertoire, the company said Nov. 21. The latest additions to Cost Plus Drugs include deferasirox, a generic for iron reducer Jadenu. Jadenu typically costs $2,332.80, but the generic tablet costs $15 at Cost Plus Drugs — making for the company's second biggest price reduction. Budesonide, a steroid used to treat Crohn's disease and asthma, usually costs $159.83, but is $18.47 at the online pharmacy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inflation slowing as Wall Street looks bullish on healthcare sector
Wall Street's roil has stabilized somewhat in recent days, with the S&P 500 brushing up against its 200-day moving average and rising more than 10 percent since its October lows, as of publication time. The index's 50-day moving average is trending up, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. But it...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Ben Robbins uses psychiatry experience to invest with Alphabet VC arm GV
GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, is trying to disrupt healthcare by collaborating with — not competing against — health systems, general partner Ben Robbins, MD, told Becker's. "One of the incredible strengths of healthcare, as opposed to other industries, is that the basic...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 female execs share advice for future healthcare leaders
Leadership requires a curious mind and a deep understanding of an individual's organization, in addition to authenticity and integrity, according to women leading some of the nation's most prominent health systems. Becker's asked female hospital and health system executives what advice they would give to future healthcare leaders. Editor's note:...
KXLY
Adherence to Quality Indicators Low in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For newly diagnosed chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients, adherence to guideline-based quality indicators is low, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Leukemia & Lymphoma. Geneviève I.C.G. Ector, M.D., Ph.D., from Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cybersecurity
Cyber risks for hospitals and health systems are higher than other sectors such as banking, technology and telecommunications, yet with hospitals facing financial challenges from increased labor costs, cybersecurity has fallen on the back burner, according to a Nov. 22 report from credit company Moody's. Five things from the report...
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite high demand, Tamiflu drugmaker says it's on track with supply
As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increases amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its drugmaker told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay in November:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the hourly minimum wage for many employees to $16. The move affects about 270 employees and will eventually cover about 2,500 positions at the health system.
