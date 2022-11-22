AEW Rampage kicked off at a special start time of 4PM EST. RUSH, Butcher and The Blade took on Jon Sliver, Alex Reynolds and 10 in the main event. Well, kind of. 10 did not enter to the ring with Dark Order and didn’t come out to the ring until the very end of the match. For essentially being a handicap match, The Dark Order were holding their own. That was until 10 ran out, acted like he was facing off with RUSH, then hit the nasty discus clothesline to Silver. A move that was handed down to him by the late great Brodie Lee. RUSH has been trying to recruit the now Preston Vance for weeks upon weeks and now, he did the deed.

1 DAY AGO