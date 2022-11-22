Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Was Supposed To Face FTR Before They Turned Face
Ricky Steamboat is coming back. Legendary wrestling star Ricky ”The Dragon” Steamboat is returning at Big Time Wrestling on November 27th. Steamboat will team up with FTR to face “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This is Steamboat’s first match since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Steamboat detailed how he was initially supposed to face FTR in his return to the ring before AEW turned them face. As a result, Ricky will team with the duo instead.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
bodyslam.net
NJPW World Tag League Night Two Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night two of its World Tag League ever on November 26 from Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Togi Makabe, Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube def. Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
bodyslam.net
Jey Uso Possibly Suffers Broken Hand In Men’s War Games Match At Survivor Series
Jey Uso may have broken his hand during the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series 2022. During the men’s War Games match, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were forced to work together early on in the battle. By the time Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring, the two were ready to throw hands. However, shortly after, Jey would have to rely on Sami for something due to a possible injury.
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
bodyslam.net
Survivor Series 2022: Men’s War Games Match Recap And Result
It’s time for the main event of Survivor Series as The Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes go to war. Pete Dunne will start off the match for team Brawling Brutes while The Bloodline’s first member to enter the match will be started by the right hand man Jey Uso. Before the match, Solo Sikoa stares down the Brutes in their cage.
bodyslam.net
Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
Dax Harwood returns to singles action. As announced on the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and FTR’s Dax Harwood will go one on one in singles action on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be a first time ever singles match between the pair.
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Reveals Why She Hasn’t Wrestled Much Despite Being Cleared
Ripley returned to in-ring back in October after some time away recovering from a concussion. Since then, she teamed up with Damien Priest at a WWE live event, losing to Nikki ASH and Dolph Ziggler. She then defeated Roxanne Perez on NXT and then beat Asuka on this past week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again
Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
bodyslam.net
Preston “10” Vance Turns On The Dark Order, Joins La Faccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage – 11/25/22
AEW Rampage kicked off at a special start time of 4PM EST. RUSH, Butcher and The Blade took on Jon Sliver, Alex Reynolds and 10 in the main event. Well, kind of. 10 did not enter to the ring with Dark Order and didn’t come out to the ring until the very end of the match. For essentially being a handicap match, The Dark Order were holding their own. That was until 10 ran out, acted like he was facing off with RUSH, then hit the nasty discus clothesline to Silver. A move that was handed down to him by the late great Brodie Lee. RUSH has been trying to recruit the now Preston Vance for weeks upon weeks and now, he did the deed.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces Part Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17 For 1/21/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21, 2023 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome was already scheduled for its annual January 4th date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair on back-to-back nights since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Has High Praise For MJF
Matt Hardy is all in on the current champion. MJF is the brand new AEW Champion following his winning match against Jon Moxley at last weekends Full Gear Pay-Per-View. MJF has been with AEW since 2019 and has had a lot of huge moments but none bigger than this. While speaking on his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt shared his thoughts on MJF’s big Championship win and stated that he’s excited for his run with the He talked about MJF being the most homegrown talent on the AEW roster, and he believes MJF will be the face of the company for a long time.
Comments / 0