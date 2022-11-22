Read full article on original website
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
Survivor Series 2022: Men’s War Games Match Recap And Result
It’s time for the main event of Survivor Series as The Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes go to war. Pete Dunne will start off the match for team Brawling Brutes while The Bloodline’s first member to enter the match will be started by the right hand man Jey Uso. Before the match, Solo Sikoa stares down the Brutes in their cage.
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
Santos Escobar Advances To The SmackDown World Cup Finals After Defeating Butch On SmackDown
We now know one of the finalists in the SmackDown World Cup finals. Butch and Santos Escobar went to war on Friday Night SmackDown, but only one man could advance to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. During the match, Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma were at ringside, however, the Brutes were drawn to the backstage area by a brawl involving both men’s teams involved in War Games at Survivor Series. This distraction along with Legado jumping onto the apron, leading to Escobar hitting the Phantom Driver and getting the pinfall.
Triple H On If The Traditional Survivor Series Concept Is Done
Triple H was asked at the post-Survivor Series press conference if WWE is done with the traditional 5 on 5 survivor series matches, Triple H answered by saying he doesn’t think they’re done with anything. I don’t think we’re done with anything. I think that when we look...
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Three Results (11/25/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 23 from the Kiryu Gas Sports Center. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show below. Super Junior Tag League: Titan & BUSHI (2-1, 4 pts) defeated TJP & Francesco Akira (2-1,...
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
Jey Uso Possibly Suffers Broken Hand In Men’s War Games Match At Survivor Series
Jey Uso may have broken his hand during the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series 2022. During the men’s War Games match, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were forced to work together early on in the battle. By the time Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring, the two were ready to throw hands. However, shortly after, Jey would have to rely on Sami for something due to a possible injury.
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
PAC Wrestling With Legitimate Broken Nose Suffered At Full Gear
PAC is currently wrestling through a legitimate injury he suffered at AEW Full Gear. Prior to Death Triangle’s match with The Elite on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalibur would note that PAC suffered a broken nose at Full Gear, explaining why he was wearing a face mask during the match. The mask would be removed during the match, with PAC working a large portion of the match without protection for his injury.
NJPW Announces Part Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17 For 1/21/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21, 2023 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome was already scheduled for its annual January 4th date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair on back-to-back nights since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
Matt Hardy On WrestleCade Match With Jeff Jarrett: Someone Is Gonna Get Hurt
Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy are going one on one in a rematch from WrestleCade 2015, tonight, November 26th. The two have not been on good terms since their 2015 match, when Jeff hit Hardy with a guitar and Matt required 36 stitches. The two men currently work together in AEW but they’re finally clashing again at at WrestleCade SuperShow. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed how the match came about and noted that he was shocked when the promoter asked, but, he accepted it.
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
AEW’s Believed Policy Regarding Interim Championships In The Promotion
We have recently seen the interim title idea used in the women’s division in AEW as Thunder Rosa is currently on the shelf with a back injury. However, she would relinquish the title earlier this week, with Jamie Hayter being promoted to being the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
