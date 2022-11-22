We now know one of the finalists in the SmackDown World Cup finals. Butch and Santos Escobar went to war on Friday Night SmackDown, but only one man could advance to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. During the match, Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma were at ringside, however, the Brutes were drawn to the backstage area by a brawl involving both men’s teams involved in War Games at Survivor Series. This distraction along with Legado jumping onto the apron, leading to Escobar hitting the Phantom Driver and getting the pinfall.

1 DAY AGO