After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Survivor Series 2022: United States Title Triple Threat Match Recap And Result
The US title match at Survivor Series lived up to the hype. The match kicked off with some typical Austin Theory bullying by Lashley and Rollins. The pace was hectic early on as the three used the triple threat match rules to their advantage early on. However, Rollins would pick up the pace hitting a litany of high octane moves before hitting a pedigree on Lashley, who kicked out.
NJPW Announces Part Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17 For 1/21/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21, 2023 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome was already scheduled for its annual January 4th date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair on back-to-back nights since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
Jey Uso Possibly Suffers Broken Hand In Men’s War Games Match At Survivor Series
Jey Uso may have broken his hand during the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series 2022. During the men’s War Games match, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were forced to work together early on in the battle. By the time Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring, the two were ready to throw hands. However, shortly after, Jey would have to rely on Sami for something due to a possible injury.
AEW’s Believed Policy Regarding Interim Championships In The Promotion
We have recently seen the interim title idea used in the women’s division in AEW as Thunder Rosa is currently on the shelf with a back injury. However, she would relinquish the title earlier this week, with Jamie Hayter being promoted to being the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
PAC Wrestling With Legitimate Broken Nose Suffered At Full Gear
PAC is currently wrestling through a legitimate injury he suffered at AEW Full Gear. Prior to Death Triangle’s match with The Elite on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalibur would note that PAC suffered a broken nose at Full Gear, explaining why he was wearing a face mask during the match. The mask would be removed during the match, with PAC working a large portion of the match without protection for his injury.
Preston “10” Vance Turns On The Dark Order, Joins La Faccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage – 11/25/22
AEW Rampage kicked off at a special start time of 4PM EST. RUSH, Butcher and The Blade took on Jon Sliver, Alex Reynolds and 10 in the main event. Well, kind of. 10 did not enter to the ring with Dark Order and didn’t come out to the ring until the very end of the match. For essentially being a handicap match, The Dark Order were holding their own. That was until 10 ran out, acted like he was facing off with RUSH, then hit the nasty discus clothesline to Silver. A move that was handed down to him by the late great Brodie Lee. RUSH has been trying to recruit the now Preston Vance for weeks upon weeks and now, he did the deed.
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
Matt Hardy On WrestleCade Match With Jeff Jarrett: Someone Is Gonna Get Hurt
Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy are going one on one in a rematch from WrestleCade 2015, tonight, November 26th. The two have not been on good terms since their 2015 match, when Jeff hit Hardy with a guitar and Matt required 36 stitches. The two men currently work together in AEW but they’re finally clashing again at at WrestleCade SuperShow. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed how the match came about and noted that he was shocked when the promoter asked, but, he accepted it.
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
Becky Lynch Returns On SmackDown, US Fans Miss It Due To College Football Game Running Overtime
WWE fans missed out on the live return of Becky Lynch on SmackDown due to Fox prioritizing College Football. Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown, revealing that she was returning to WWE after suffering a separated shoulder she suffered back at SummerSlam. It was reported earlier this week she would be the fifth member of Bianca Belair’s team at War Games. However, fans in the US would miss the return of “The Man” due to a college football game running over six minutes overtime, leading to fans missing out on the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion returning as Team Bianca Belair’s fifth member. WWE would repeat the segment after their first commercial break in an attempt to let fans who missed the opening know what happened.
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
Logan Paul Recovery Timetable Revealed
Logan Paul took Roman Reigns to the absolute limit in their Crown Jewel match. Fans were instantly in love with Paul after his performance there and at this point, many fans have accepted his place within WWE. He also managed to injure himself while performing a high-risk move to Roman...
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results (11/19/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held Part Seven of its Settlement Series event on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the event below. – Yoya def. Terry Yaki. – Cole Radrick def. Bobby Flaco. – Leon...
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he announced his WWE retirement earlier this year amid sexual harassment allegations. With this retirement. However, Sgt. Slaughter feels otherwise. In a recent interview with Bill Apter, Sgt. Slaughter said he believes that Vince McMahon is still involved with the WWE because there’s no way to keep him away given his knowledge of the business.
