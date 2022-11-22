Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Watch: Hulk Hogan Surprises A Blind And Deaf Couple At His Beach Shop
The Hulkster surprised two fans at his beach shop recently. A deaf-blind couple was recently surprised by the WWE Hall of Famer at his beach business in Florida, and video of the encounter is now going viral online. Hulk Hogan approached the couple while they were at the cash register to thank them.
Triple H On If The Traditional Survivor Series Concept Is Done
Triple H was asked at the post-Survivor Series press conference if WWE is done with the traditional 5 on 5 survivor series matches, Triple H answered by saying he doesn’t think they’re done with anything. I don’t think we’re done with anything. I think that when we look...
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
NXT Level Up Results (11/25/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results below. – Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. – Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller.
Becky Lynch Personally Sends Thanksgiving Meal To Ill Little Boy And His Family
The Man has made an incredible gesture. Thanksgiving took place on Thursday in the US and many WWE Superstars celebrated it with their family and loved ones. Becky Lynch was no exception but, she also decided to help out a family in need. Becky Lynch provided a Thanksgiving meal for...
Mick Foley Recalls Having Internal Bleeding Due To An Undertaker Chokeslam
A recent episode of Mick’s “Foley Is Pod” podcast had Mick Foley reminiscing about WWE Survivor Series 1996, which featured a match with The Deadman. Mick Foley talked about how it felt to be on the receiving end of a Chokeslam, one of The Deadman’s signature moves.
Alan Angels Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling, Changes His Name
Angels is a former AEW Star who was a member of The Dark Order. He recently left AEW over the summer to move on and take some other opportunities. He then showed up to IMPACT Wrestling on multiple occasions but now it’s full time. Recently, Angels did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz of The Paltrocast where Angels revealed that he had signed his Impact contract in mid-October, but kept it a secret as the Violent By Design storyline played out on TV. On November 3rd, Angels joined Violent By Design alongside former WWE star Big Kon (fka Konnor.) Now, Angels took to twitter to reveal that not only did he sign, but he has a name change to go along with it. Just like some other famous icons, he’s a one named man now.
IMPACT Wrestling Champions Receive New Belts
IMPACT Wrestling’s champions have all received new title belts. All Impact Wrestling Title belts have been the same for the past few years. Given the number of days a year each of their talents spends on the road, these title belts are meant to experience wear and tear. Hence, all their Champions were recently surprised with new title belts.
Shotzi Dedicates Match With Ronda Rousey At Survivor Series To Late Father
Shotzi is gearing up for the match of her life as she challenges Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. This will be the first major push she is receiving since her debut on the main roster. Today Shotzi made an appearance on WWE The...
