Angels is a former AEW Star who was a member of The Dark Order. He recently left AEW over the summer to move on and take some other opportunities. He then showed up to IMPACT Wrestling on multiple occasions but now it’s full time. Recently, Angels did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz of The Paltrocast where Angels revealed that he had signed his Impact contract in mid-October, but kept it a secret as the Violent By Design storyline played out on TV. On November 3rd, Angels joined Violent By Design alongside former WWE star Big Kon (fka Konnor.) Now, Angels took to twitter to reveal that not only did he sign, but he has a name change to go along with it. Just like some other famous icons, he’s a one named man now.

2 DAYS AGO