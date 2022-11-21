It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...

42 MINUTES AGO