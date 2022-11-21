Read full article on original website
Mexico aim to oust Messi and Argentina, USA can build off England draw: World Cup daily
The World Cup’s matches on Friday saw Qatar eliminated, while England and USA entertained. Here’s the latest and what’s ahead at the World Cup.
Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer
It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...
Transfer Talk: Ronaldo’s first offer since leaving Man United could be Al Hilal
Ronaldo’s first offer post-Man United exit could come from the reigning champs of the Saudi Professional League. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Transfer Talk: Manchester United fall behind Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham
Manchester United have fallen back in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham. Transfer Talk has the latest.
