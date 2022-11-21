Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
iheart.com
Advent Gets Nod for New Hospital, Airport Traffic Peaks for Thanksgiving
New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Mountain Xpress
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
bpr.org
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is heading to Raleigh for a new job with the state.
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is leaving her post at the end of the year. A press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services says Stacie Saunders is headed to Raleigh to serve as the Deputy Director/Section Chief for Local and Community Support for North Carolina Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health. In her new role, Saunders will work with all 86 local health departments across North Carolina.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
WLOS.com
Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
