Advent Gets Nod for New Hospital, Airport Traffic Peaks for Thanksgiving

New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Mountain Xpress

Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers

In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is heading to Raleigh for a new job with the state.

Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is leaving her post at the end of the year. A press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services says Stacie Saunders is headed to Raleigh to serve as the Deputy Director/Section Chief for Local and Community Support for North Carolina Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health. In her new role, Saunders will work with all 86 local health departments across North Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

