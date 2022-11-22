Read full article on original website
Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term
Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
Here’s Why Microsoft-Backed WEMIX Token Crashed
On Thursday, South Korea’s top five cryptocurrency exchanges declared that they will no longer be trading the gamefi token WEMIX. According to local media, this is the result of WEMIX spreading misinformation that confused investors. Game token WEMIX will be delisted from the South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit, Bithumb,...
Lemon Cash Slashes Workforce by 38% Due to Market Conditions
As the market prices continue to wreak havoc on crypto firms, Argentina-based crypto app Lemon Cash has joined the growing list of firms laying off employees. In an announcement shared by the company’s CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli and reported by The Block, the crypto capability’s marketplace reduced its headcount by 38%. This represents about 100 employees. According to Marcelo, the decision was necessary due to an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.
Loss Of Decentralized Entities Is Crypto’s Death: Cardano CEO
Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano believes that Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) are essential for assuring compliance without falling prey to exchanges’ interpretations of anti-money laundering legislation. He answered during a Q&A session at the 2022 Web Summit conducted in early November 2022 which was just published. According to Hoskinson, centralized...
REN Token Skyrockets Following Binance Acquisition Rumors
The REN token, utilized within the Ren multichain technology, soared 32 percent which is seen as a result of the speculation that cryptocurrency exchange Binance was considering buying the REN project. Ren had gotten quarterly money from bankrupt Alameda Research since early 2021. Nonetheless, Alameda’s failure has left it without...
Kraken CEO Comments On Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserves
The recent events in the crypto market highlighted the significance of proof of reserves is for preventing the theft of customer funds. Several business owners, including Kraken’s CEO Jesse Powell, have criticized the practice of exchanges proactively providing wallet addresses to establish the presence of users’ assets, calling it “pointless” since exchanges fail to incorporate liabilities.
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
