decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
astaga.com

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K

Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin Core 24, Bitcoin’s controversial upgrade is now live

Bitcoin Core 24, the long-awaited but controversial upgrade was activated on Nov. 26, opening the door for the Bitcoin memory pool that will serve as a waiting room for unconfirmed transactions. The memory pool will activate full RBF (Replace-by-Fee) logic, which is a way for nodes to either accept or...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin To Surge by Over 5,900%, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Says

The optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin continue. Check out the latest bullish one coming from ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest has just said that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. She was responding to a question...
Benzinga

Litecoin And 4 Other Cryptos That Rallied 20% Or More This Week Even As Bitcoin Flatlined

Some DeFei tokens stood out with stellar gains this week. It could be a harbinger of interest returning to the crypto space after the FTX fiasco. The cryptocurrency market remained subdued in the past week, despite the stock market notching gains. In addition to market-wide concerns about the economy and interest rates, the crypto space is stymied by the developments in the FTX saga.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whale Accumulation Soars to Highest Rate in Two Years As ETH Bounces: Santiment

A prominent market intelligence firm finds that Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at the highest rate seen since 2020. According to crypto analytics agency Santiment, deep-pocketed Ethereum investors are snapping up ETH at a significant rate. Santiment says the last accumulation event like this...
thecoinrise.com

Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term

Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.

