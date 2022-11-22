Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Hog game day: Arkansas falls to Missouri in 27-29 close
COLUMBIA, Mo – The Hogs are headed to Mizzou after the Thanksgiving holiday to play their last regular season scheduled game against the Tigers and hope to keep the Battle Line trophy at home. Fourth quarter. C. Little put up a 20-yard field goal at 12:40 into the 4th...
CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
Arkansas ready for Thanksgiving hoops in Virgin Islands
Being home for the holidays is great for most people, but so is going to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. That’s where the undefeated Arkansas women’s basketball program is this week to play three games in three days in the Paradise Jam, whose games will be streamed by ESPN +.
Quincey McAdoo thriving at cornerback
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense with the exception of a conservative approach in the fourth quarter this past Saturday has made great improvement since Quincey McAdoo was inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver, but volunteered to move to cornerback...
Pooh Paul ready for increased role
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul jr. is set to take on an increased role with the expected absence of an injured Bumper Pool. Paul will likely start Friday’s game against Missouri. Paul enters the game with 41 tackles, 26 solo, seven for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Following Tuesday’s practice, Paul talked about what has led to his very successful season.
Elkins giving thanks for big-time grid program success
It’s Elk season in the Arkansas Class 4A state high school playoffs and that’s left foes just plain Dizzy and looking for Chairs the last few weeks. Elkins (10-1), whose offense is led by quarterback Slade “Dizzy” Dean and tailback Da’Shawn Chairs, has won eight straight games and outscored its opponents 541-179 this season.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready for their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Friday. Hear from KJ Jefferson, Trey Knox, Chris Paul and Drew Sanders on their thoughts about the Battle Line Rivalry here:. Arkansas-Missouri kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and...
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hasn’t had any good luck when playing at Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC. The Hogs are winless in Columbia and they hope to break that skid on Friday. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) needs to defeat the Hogs to become bowl eligible. Arkansas was in the same situation this past Saturday night and Ole Miss walked into a hornet’s nest in Fayetteville. Arkansas was up 42-6 after two plays in the third quarter. The Hogs may be heading to a similar situation on Friday.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
UAMS mental health experts explain how to avoid arguments around the holiday meal table
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Everybody enjoys the holiday meal table with friends and family gathered ‘round. Nobody enjoys, however, when an observation or remark turns into an argument. Mental health professionals from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences answered questions about strategies a host or hostess could...
Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
