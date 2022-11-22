Read full article on original website
Related
Zubac has 31 points, 29 rebounds as Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.
Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks
Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday.
Has Mike White already shown more aptitude on and off the field than Zach Wilson?
White had an incredible game all around against the Bears, and in his postgame press conference, he was breaking down certain plays and notions with more confidence than Wilson seemed to have.
Comments / 0