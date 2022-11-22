The price - $1.7 million. Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood). Among the four spacious bedrooms and three full baths is a large primary suite with its own office and a private bath offering radiant heat, a river stone shower and jetted tub.

LITTLE COMPTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO