GoLocalProv
PC Basketball Beats Columbia 78-64
The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Columbia University, 78-64, on Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the win, the Friars improve to 5-2 on the season. Columbia was picked to finish last in the Ivy League preseason poll. PC Freshman Jayden Pierre brought a spark off the bench...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Syracuse and Bryant Fight
During the college basketball game between Bryant and Syracuse, a scuffle broke out after a Syracuse and a Bryant player slapped each other. Since many players and coaches got up from the bench, there were many ejections. Sherif Gross-Bullock's runner with 0.8 seconds left bounced off the rim three times...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: World Series MVP and Classical Grad Gets Hero’s Welcome in Providence
Jeremy Peña, who won the World Series MVP award as he led the Houston Astros to the MLB championship, received a hero's welcome Saturday in Providence. The World Series MVP award was just one of the many accomplishments for the Classical High School grad this season. Peña became just...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
GoLocalProv
“Giving Indigenous Thanks” Celebration Taking Place in Providence on Saturday
A “Giving Indigenous Thanks” celebration will be taking place on Saturday in Providence. AS220 — located at 115 Empire Street — will be hosting restaurant Bintimani, and native vendors and art between 12 and 4 PM. “Bintimani is beyond excited to announce the first of many...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
GoLocalProv
Beverly (Norman) Smalley of Saunderstown Dies at 84
Beverly (Norman) Smalley, 84, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy Smalley. Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Norman Sr and Pauline (Reels) Norman. Beverly is survived by her son, Jay Smalley, and...
GoLocalProv
Little Compton Estate Hits the Market for $1.7M—on Three Acres
The price - $1.7 million. Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood). Among the four spacious bedrooms and three full baths is a large primary suite with its own office and a private bath offering radiant heat, a river stone shower and jetted tub.
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
