ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud

Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids

A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Summit Scheduled for Downtown St. Cloud Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A meeting has been scheduled to help jump-start the revitalization of downtown St. Cloud. During Monday night's city council meeting Mayor Dave Kleis told council members he has scheduled a summit for Monday, December 12th with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 90-minute presentation at the River's Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Third Annual Holiday Lights Parade Coming to Kimball Friday

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A holiday event is returning to the streets of Kimball this week. The Kimball Area Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place tomorrow Friday. The fun begins with cookies and hot chocolate with Santa in Willow Creek Park at 4:30 p.m. There will also be food, vendors, and a raffle.
KIMBALL, MN
96.7 The River

Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy