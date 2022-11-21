Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud
Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
Thanksgiving Delays Garbage and Recycling Pick-ups in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage pick-up in the City of St. Cloud. There will be no garbage or recycling services on Thursday. People who typically have Thursday pick-ups will now have their garbage and recycling collected on Monday. All other pick-up days will remain...
European Christmas Market Starts this Weekend in St. Paul
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The European Christmas Market at St. Paul's Union Depot starts this weekend. The event runs four weekends through December 18th. The hours are Fridays from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?
As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids
A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry on Black Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Will Businesses Near Schools Be Able To Sell CDB Products in St. Cloud?
Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?. PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT. There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
St. Cloud Council Establishes Where Cannabinoid Can Be Sold
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy discussion, the St. Cloud City Council has established where in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. On Monday night the council adopted an ordinance in the Land Development Code. Ultimately the council decided that the product can be sold in...
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
Summit Scheduled for Downtown St. Cloud Development
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A meeting has been scheduled to help jump-start the revitalization of downtown St. Cloud. During Monday night's city council meeting Mayor Dave Kleis told council members he has scheduled a summit for Monday, December 12th with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 90-minute presentation at the River's Edge Convention Center.
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
10th Annual Shop Small Crawl this Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- This Saturday is the 10th annual Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph as the community celebrates Small Business Saturday. Organizer Mary Bruno says there are 13 stops on the tour this year with a Trobec's shuttle bus running in a loop all day long. This...
Third Annual Holiday Lights Parade Coming to Kimball Friday
KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A holiday event is returning to the streets of Kimball this week. The Kimball Area Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place tomorrow Friday. The fun begins with cookies and hot chocolate with Santa in Willow Creek Park at 4:30 p.m. There will also be food, vendors, and a raffle.
Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
