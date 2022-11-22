ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Fire at Stafford County Burger King leads to investigation

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Burger King in Stafford County, Virginia Friday morning. Firefighters with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the fast food chain, located on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, around 8 a.m. after a report of a fire at the location. Around two minutes after the call, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the vent on the roof of the restaurant.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need

Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

Thieves loot gun store in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?

Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA

ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo

WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tracy Leicher

Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer

LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help

Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help. Fredericksburg SPCA staff and volunteers celebrated Thanksgiving at the shelter with 102 homeless cats and dogs. The shelter kennels and holding areas are near capacity with the lowest percentage of animals in foster care this year at just 42%.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

