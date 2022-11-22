Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Fire at Stafford County Burger King leads to investigation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Burger King in Stafford County, Virginia Friday morning. Firefighters with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the fast food chain, located on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, around 8 a.m. after a report of a fire at the location. Around two minutes after the call, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the vent on the roof of the restaurant.
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.
fox5dc.com
Thieves loot gun store in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
Mother is warning others after 2-year-old spent 14 days on ventilator with RSV
"They were the longest 14 days of my life," Halterman said. "I honestly thought I was going to lose my son. We got transferred from one hospital to another and it just seemed like the longest weeks of my life."
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help
Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help. Fredericksburg SPCA staff and volunteers celebrated Thanksgiving at the shelter with 102 homeless cats and dogs. The shelter kennels and holding areas are near capacity with the lowest percentage of animals in foster care this year at just 42%.
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
Comments / 1