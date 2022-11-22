ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Motley Fool

Could Bitcoin Help You Retire Early?

Despite its price dropping 65% in 2022, Bitcoin has still produced a monster return since its creation. Nonetheless, it's imperative to be ready for the inevitable volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
coinjournal.net

Crypto overall is fine despite FTX’s insolvency, says Changpeng Zhao

Binance CEO said more companies would be affected by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. He pointed out that the overall crypto market is fine despite FTX’s insolvency. CZ’s tweet on Coinbase caused a lot of misunderstanding in the crypto community. The crypto industry is fine despite...
forkast.news

Digital Currency Group seeks to calm investors over Genesis loans: reports

Barry Silbert, chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group (DCG), disclosed his company owes a US$575 million loan and a US$1.1 billion promissory note to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, the struggling crypto lender that paused withdrawals and new loans on Nov. 16. This was told to investors via a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000

In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...

