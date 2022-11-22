Column: Poland missile incident proves the need to send Ukraine more air defenses now

Read full article on original website
Schiff on complying with GOP subpoenas: ‘We will have to consider the validity’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said he’d have to “consider the validity” of any subpoena from Republicans when they take control of the House of Representatives in the next Congress. “We will have to consider the validity of the subpoena. But I would certainly view my...
Column: Iran’s regime is already a big loser at the World Cup
There is a long tradition of authoritarian states using soccer’s World Cup to distract attention — domestic and foreign alike — from their tyranny. The Islamic Republic milked buckets of self-serving propaganda out of the national team’s participation in the quadrennial competition, never more than in 1998 when Iran beat the “Great Satan” in Lyon, France.
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities
Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
