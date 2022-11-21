ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nrn.com

Restaurants push Thanksgiving promotions in response to high grocery prices

This Thanksgiving won’t be an easy one for many families. Turkey prices are up significantly year-over-year due to inflation, the avian flu and supply chain interruptions according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Thanksgiving dinner, sides and all, is expected to be about 20% more this year, the federation...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Turkey cooking tips from the experts at Butterball

(WLUK) -- Thanksgiving is one week away so it's time to start thinking about your turkey. Thursday marks "National Thaw Day." It serves as an annual reminder for people to take their turkeys out of the freezer and put them into the fridge to properly thaw in time. Rule of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
nrn.com

How 21 restaurant companies performed in their most recent quarters

On the whole, same-store sales grew at restaurant companies in the third quarter as chains continued to raise menu prices to offset inflation. One company that bucked this trend for the worse was Papa Johns, whose sales slipped for the first time in just over three years despite success at quick-service pizza competitors Domino’s and Pizza Hut.
KPEL 96.5

Sam’s Club vs Costco—Who Has the Better Hot Dog?

Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) rocked the food court world by lowering the price of its hot dog combo on Tuesday. A Sam's Club hot dog combo will now cost only $1.38. Sam's Club took a jab at Costco's price of a hot dog combo meal by saying a Sam's Club hot dog combo, "Frankly, it can't be beat". Costco's cost of a hot dog combo is $1.50.
ABC News

Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year

Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
Axios

Americans are flocking to restaurants this Thanksgiving

Record high food prices and key shortages — of turkey and cranberries, for instance — are prompting more Americans to make dinner reservations instead of home-cooked meals this year. Why it matters: The trend is good news for restaurants, which are eager to recoup lost revenue from the...

